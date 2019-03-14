Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (FOF)

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

