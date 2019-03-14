Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 827.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPC stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

