Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of RQI opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

