Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd alerts:

NYSE:PSF opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF) Plans Dividend of $0.17” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/cohen-steers-select-pref-inc-fd-inc-psf-plans-dividend-of-0-17.html.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.