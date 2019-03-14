Colfax Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 18,939 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,372% compared to the average daily volume of 766 call options.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,553 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $481,732.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,962.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $70,649.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,479 shares of company stock valued at $667,444. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Colfax by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Colfax by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Colfax by 39.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.49 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

