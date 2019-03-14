Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,661 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,979 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

