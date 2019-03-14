Comerica Bank Sells 407,015 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,147,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,869,000 after buying an additional 246,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,147,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,869,000 after buying an additional 246,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,153,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,261,000 after buying an additional 549,820 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5,083.2% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,558,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 2,509,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,962,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NBR stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.43.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.38). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $782.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Comerica Bank Sells 407,015 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/comerica-bank-sells-407015-shares-of-nabors-industries-ltd-nbr.html.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.