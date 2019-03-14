Commonwealth Bank of Australia Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $107.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $112.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

