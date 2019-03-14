Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.93 Million Stake in Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cna Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cna Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Cna Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Cna Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cna Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Cna Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.89). Cna Financial had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.24%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

