Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,412 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,424,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,339,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,517,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,802,000 after acquiring an additional 335,840 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,150,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $169.33 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $182.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWPH shares. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $211.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 52,104 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $749,255.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,744.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,893,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,386,377 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

