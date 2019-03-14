Comparing New Fortress Energy (NFE) & Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) and Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Ultrapar Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy N/A N/A N/A Ultrapar Participacoes 1.17% 10.78% 3.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Fortress Energy and Ultrapar Participacoes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ultrapar Participacoes 1 2 3 0 2.33

New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus price target of $20.29, suggesting a potential upside of 69.19%. Given New Fortress Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Ultrapar Participacoes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Ultrapar Participacoes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultrapar Participacoes $25.07 billion 0.32 $493.07 million $0.56 25.50

Ultrapar Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy.

Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. New Fortress Energy does not pay a dividend. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ultrapar Participacoes beats New Fortress Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York. New Fortress Energy LLC is a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações S.A. engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. Its Fuel Distribution segment distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 8,005 Ipiranga service stations. The company's Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. Its Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company's Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Sergipe, and Tocantins. Ultrapar Participações S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.