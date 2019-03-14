Comparing Till Capital (TIL) and AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI)

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) and Till Capital (NASDAQ:TIL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of AmTrust Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Till Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of AmTrust Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AmTrust Financial Services and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmTrust Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmTrust Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given AmTrust Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AmTrust Financial Services is more favorable than Till Capital.

Dividends

AmTrust Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Till Capital does not pay a dividend. AmTrust Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AmTrust Financial Services and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmTrust Financial Services 3.98% -17.61% -1.84% Till Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmTrust Financial Services and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmTrust Financial Services $5.96 billion 0.49 -$348.88 million N/A N/A Till Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AmTrust Financial Services.

Summary

AmTrust Financial Services beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses. The Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty segment provides custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans, mechanical breakdown protection, and payment protection plans in connection with the sale of consumer and commercial goods; and coverage for niche property, casualty, and specialty liability risks comprising general liability, employers' liability, and professional and medical liability. The Specialty Program segment offers workers' compensation, general liability, commercial auto liability, property coverage, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance products to small and middle market companies. The company also provides reinsurance services primarily for personal and commercial automotive business. It distributes its policies third-party brokers, agents, retailers, or administrators. AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business, as well as operational services to facilitate the exit of those companies. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

