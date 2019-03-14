Condor Capital Management Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,044,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $144,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 6,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $172.44. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.39.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

