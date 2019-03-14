Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 116,100 Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHGE. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.57 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Sunday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,840.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

