Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 141,225 Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 141,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,009.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCII opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, EVP Fred E. Herman sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $38,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 21,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $322,425.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,208 shares of company stock valued at $528,342. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

