Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,150 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Copart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Copart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $3,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,128 shares in the company, valued at $27,495,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $8,181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,591.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $484.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

