Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,081,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 213,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 692,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. ValuEngine cut Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $4.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

NYSE:NBR opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $782.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.82 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

