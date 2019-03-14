Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. offers a wide range of telecommunications services including local and long distance telephone, Digital Phone, High-Speed Internet access and Digital TV to individuals and businesses in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company also offers telephone directory publishing services, wholesale transport services, billing and collection services, inside wiring services, and maintenance services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Consolidated Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of CNSL opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.90 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.3874 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -369.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Communications (CNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.