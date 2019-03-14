Content Value Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, BitForex and UEX. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00383573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.01692644 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00238368 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004964 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,296,168 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

