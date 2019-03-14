Contrasting EXACT Sciences (EXAS) & BIOQUAL (BIOQ)

BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BIOQUAL alerts:

91.1% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of BIOQUAL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIOQUAL and EXACT Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOQUAL $35.88 million 0.97 $3.66 million N/A N/A EXACT Sciences $454.46 million 26.23 -$175.14 million ($1.36) -69.70

BIOQUAL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EXACT Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares BIOQUAL and EXACT Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOQUAL 9.28% N/A N/A EXACT Sciences -38.54% -23.58% -11.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BIOQUAL and EXACT Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOQUAL 0 0 0 0 N/A EXACT Sciences 0 1 11 0 2.92

EXACT Sciences has a consensus target price of $99.70, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Given EXACT Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EXACT Sciences is more favorable than BIOQUAL.

Risk & Volatility

BIOQUAL has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXACT Sciences has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BIOQUAL pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. EXACT Sciences does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BIOQUAL beats EXACT Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIOQUAL

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, pre-clinical, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, infectious virus quantitation, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assays, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for BIOQUAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOQUAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.