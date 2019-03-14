Copperbank Resources (CBK) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) shares traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 115,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 55,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

About Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK)

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

