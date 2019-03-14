Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.64% of Corelogic worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after buying an additional 82,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,623,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,256,000 after buying an additional 185,629 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Stephens cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

CLGX stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $403.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,392.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

