Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Director Robert L. Denton Sells 4,000 Shares

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,097. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,226,000 after buying an additional 1,231,957 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $20,512,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,087,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after buying an additional 942,103 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 864,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 824,484 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

