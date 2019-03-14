Correvio Pharma (CORV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 294.35% and a negative net margin of 68.98%.

Correvio Pharma stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Correvio Pharma has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Correvio Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Correvio Pharma by 22.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 133,825 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Correvio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 14th.

WARNING: “Correvio Pharma (CORV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/correvio-pharma-corv-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.