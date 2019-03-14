Covestro (1COV) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on 1COV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($69.77).

1COV opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. Covestro has a one year low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a one year high of €89.70 ($104.30).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

