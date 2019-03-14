Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $21.00 target price on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ BREW opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $287.24 million, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Craft Brew Alliance has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

