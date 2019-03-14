Craig C. Bram Buys 10,000 Shares of Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 10,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SYNL stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.25. Synalloy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 374,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

