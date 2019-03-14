Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (GVDNY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, February 18th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $50.60 on Monday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

