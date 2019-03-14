Critical Comparison: China Online Education Group (COE) & National American University Holdngs (NAUH)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

This table compares China Online Education Group and National American University Holdngs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $130.33 million 0.91 -$89.27 million N/A N/A National American University Holdngs $77.18 million 0.02 -$12.16 million N/A N/A

National American University Holdngs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Online Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and National American University Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group -39.61% N/A -51.67% National American University Holdngs -30.34% -134.09% -45.35%

Risk & Volatility

China Online Education Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University Holdngs has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Online Education Group and National American University Holdngs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National American University Holdngs beats China Online Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About National American University Holdngs

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.