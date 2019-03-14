Critical Comparison: Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) & Simplicity Esports and Gaming (WINR)

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Simplicity Esports and Gaming (NASDAQ:WINR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Dunkin Brands Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dunkin Brands Group and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunkin Brands Group 17.40% -31.51% 7.38% Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A -20.08% -7.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dunkin Brands Group and Simplicity Esports and Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunkin Brands Group 2 13 6 0 2.19 Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus price target of $69.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.94%. Given Dunkin Brands Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dunkin Brands Group is more favorable than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dunkin Brands Group pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Simplicity Esports and Gaming does not pay a dividend. Dunkin Brands Group pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dunkin Brands Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dunkin Brands Group and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunkin Brands Group $1.32 billion 4.45 $229.90 million $2.90 24.56 Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Dunkin Brands Group has higher revenue and earnings than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Summary

Dunkin Brands Group beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 30, 2017, the company had 12,538 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 7,982 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. It franchises restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children. The company was formerly known as Smaaash Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company in January 2019. Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

