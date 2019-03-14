Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,198,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,941,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,082.00. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 242,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.