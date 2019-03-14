Crypto Improvement Fund Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CIF)

Crypto Improvement Fund (CURRENCY:CIF) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Crypto Improvement Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Crypto Improvement Fund has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Crypto Improvement Fund has a market cap of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of Crypto Improvement Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Improvement Fund alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypto Improvement Fund Profile

Crypto Improvement Fund (CIF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Crypto Improvement Fund’s total supply is 211,148,906 coins. The official website for Crypto Improvement Fund is www.cryptoimprovementfund.io. Crypto Improvement Fund’s official Twitter account is @AdminCIF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypto Improvement Fund is /r/CryptoImprovementFund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Improvement Fund

Crypto Improvement Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Improvement Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Improvement Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Improvement Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Improvement Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Improvement Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.