Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Ctrip.Com International posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ctrip.Com International.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Nomura upped their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 59,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRP stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.12. 97,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,968. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

