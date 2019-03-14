Cushing Energy & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1063 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Cushing Energy & MLP ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

XLEY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 278. Cushing Energy & MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cushing Energy & MLP ETF (XLEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/cushing-energy-mlp-etf-xley-plans-dividend-increase-0-11-per-share.html.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Energy & MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Energy & MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.