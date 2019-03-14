Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLTY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

XLTY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432. Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/cushing-transportation-mlp-etf-xlty-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-08.html.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.