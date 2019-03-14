Cushing Utility & MLP ETF (XLUY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Cushing Utility & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLUY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1044 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Cushing Utility & MLP ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLUY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. Cushing Utility & MLP ETF has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $26.21.

