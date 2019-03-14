CVS Health (CVS) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVS. Argus upped their price target on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

CVS stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 143,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 106,368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,651,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,991,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 264,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

