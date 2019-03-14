Cyanconnode (CYAN) Shares Down 9.6%

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) shares fell 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.55 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09). 447,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 90,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.30 ($0.10).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cyanconnode in a report on Monday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

About Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

