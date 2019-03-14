CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Director Michael Klayko Purchases 1,955 Shares

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Director Michael Klayko acquired 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $99,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,016 shares in the company, valued at $614,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $52.35 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.88 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

