Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Insider Purchases £149.16 in Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £149.16 ($194.90).

Paul Zwillenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 7th, Paul Zwillenberg acquired 25 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($197.96).

On Monday, January 7th, Paul Zwillenberg acquired 25 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £147.75 ($193.06).

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 676 ($8.83) on Thursday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 781 ($10.21). The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DMGT. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 605 ($7.91) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 662.83 ($8.66).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

