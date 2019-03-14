DATx (DATX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $110,822.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $953,223.00 and $110,822.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Rfinex, Kucoin and FCoin. Over the last week, DATx has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00385502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.01687777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00236449 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004976 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.