DCORP Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million (DRP)

DCORP (CURRENCY:DRP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. DCORP has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DCORP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DCORP has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DCORP token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00384128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.01691140 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00239680 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004992 BTC.

DCORP launched on May 22nd, 2017. DCORP’s total supply is 8,094,002 tokens. DCORP’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1928628. The Reddit community for DCORP is /r/dcorp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DCORP’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DCORP is www.dcorp.it.

DCORP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DCORP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DCORP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

