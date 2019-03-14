Debenhams’ (DEB) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Debenhams (LON:DEB) in a report published on Monday.

DEB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 15.56 ($0.20).

Get Debenhams alerts:

Shares of LON:DEB opened at GBX 3.21 ($0.04) on Monday. Debenhams has a twelve month low of GBX 2.78 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.20 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.38, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Debenhams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debenhams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.