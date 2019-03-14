DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0384 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $2,188.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,297,502 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

