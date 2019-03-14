Delek Group Ltd. Has $320,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Delek Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,543. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $31.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/delek-group-ltd-has-320000-stake-in-spdr-portfolio-sp-500-value-etf-spyv.html.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.