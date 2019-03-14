Deluxe Co. (DLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.58. 344,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,586. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Deluxe had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Deluxe by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,598,000 after purchasing an additional 112,431 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 633,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

