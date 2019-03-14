Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,227,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,303 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Denali Therapeutics worth $128,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,645 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 955,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $343,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $152,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $1,571,274. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 77,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,552. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

