Derwent London’s (DLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report published on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 3,600 ($47.04).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Derwent London to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,991 ($39.08) to GBX 2,976 ($38.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,173.69 ($41.47).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,275 ($42.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,344 ($43.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 46.75 ($0.61) dividend. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $19.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total value of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

