Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Receives $26.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

DESP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

DESP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 10,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,693. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 1.09. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Despegar.com had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Despegar.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Despegar.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Despegar.com by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Despegar.com by 140.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Despegar.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

