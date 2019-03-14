Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 5,431 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $13,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 3,992 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $9,820.32.

On Monday, February 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 4,151 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,252.97.

On Thursday, February 7th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $24.90.

On Friday, January 25th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 3,985 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922.65.

On Friday, January 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,571 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $77,884.72.

On Friday, December 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,227 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,876.70.

On Monday, December 24th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,859 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $15,796.59.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 9,384 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $18,861.84.

On Friday, December 14th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 55,500 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $134,310.00.

NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.78. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,170,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,976.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

